Century City “5 Poets Read” Event

In honor of National Poetry month, five published local poets will read from their work at the Century City Chamber’s Arts & Culture Foundation event on April 20.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Conference Center, 1999 Avenue of the Stars (lobby level), and will include a boxed lunch.

The poets slated to appear are: Marie Chambers, Stuart Denenberg, Judith Pacht, Steven Reigns and Lynne Thompson.

The event is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members. RSVP at www.centurycitycc.com or telephone 310.553.2222.

