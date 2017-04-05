Century City “5 Poets Read” Event

In honor of National Poetry month, five published local poets will read from their work at the Century City Chamber’s Arts & Culture Foundation event on April 20.
The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Conference Center, 1999 Avenue of the Stars (lobby level), and will include a boxed lunch.
The poets slated to appear are: Marie Chambers, Stuart Denenberg, Judith Pacht, Steven Reigns and Lynne Thompson.
The event is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members. RSVP at www.centurycitycc.com or telephone 310.553.2222.