Actress Emmy Rossum’s Beverly Glen Home Targeted in Burglary

The actress is the latest in a string of celebrities whose homes have been burglarized.

Actress Emmy Rossum became the latest Tinseltown celebrity to have her home burglarized when jewelry worth about $150,000 and other valuables were taken from her Beverly Glen-area residence, police confirmed on March 28.

The break-in occurred some time between Wednesday and Friday the week before, at the residence in the 9700 block of San Circle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rossum expressed her gratitude to investigators on Twitter. “Thank you to the LAPD,” she tweeted. “I fully support the police efforts and dedication.”

According to TMZ, the “Shameless” star’s home was hit by burglars who targeted two safes.

The 30-year-old actress was in New York City, “when the housekeeper showed up on Wednesday and everything was fine,” TMZ reported. “But on Friday, the housekeeper returned to a crime scene. The housekeeper noticed the power was off and a glass pane on a back door was smashed.”

The homes of actress Jaime Pressly, model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner, recording stars Nicki Minaj and Alanis Morissette, Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, Lakers guard Nick Young and former guard Derek Fisher have also been subject to burglaries or thefts in recent weeks, according to police and media reports.

The LAPD is aware of the burglaries and is investigating them, but a spokesman stopped short of saying they are believed to be related.

“We’re aware of the rash of burglaries and are looking for a connection,” but none has yet been found, Officer Tony Im of the department’s media relations section said.

Earlier in March, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said police do not believe the recent string of burglaries at celebrities’ homes are related.

“I spoke to Chief (Charlie) Beck about this,” Garcetti said. “We don’t think that any of the celebrity burglary cases are related; LAPD Commercial Crimes has dedicated resources and is investigating them.”

The city has experienced an overall increase in crime the last three years, but through March 4, reported burglaries were down 1.2 percent through the same time last year, and total property crimes were down 0.4 percent.