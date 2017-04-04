Heading to Carnegie Hall

Archer choir scores prestigious invite.

Brentwood’s Archer School For Girls’ a cappella choir has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall on April 9, as part of a presentation by Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY).

The event will feature feature a Capella pioneer Deke Sharon and guest celebrities Barden Bella, Kelley Jakle (“Pitch Perfect”), beatboxer Chesney Snow, American Idol’s Justin Guarini, and cast members from Broadway’s “In Transit” and NBC’s “The Sing Off.”

The event will take place at 2 p.m. at Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, as part of the third annual celebration of contemporary a cappella music.