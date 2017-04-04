Bryan’s Smile Hosts Drug Prevention Program

The free event for parents and children will take place at Paul Revere Middle School.

Bryan’s Smile is a nonprofit organization founded to raise awareness of substance abuse. In conjunction with Reality Tour Inc., a local family will present an educational, eye-opening program to help both youth and parents see what is happening in their community and the consequences of drug and alcohol use.

This interactive, one night, two-hour event will open communication between parents and their children about the consequences of certain choices when drugs and alcohol are involved. It is recommended for children ages 10-17, who must be accompanied by their parent(s) or guardian.

There are two upcoming events on April 20 and May 25.

The events will be held at Paul Revere Charter Middle School’s Town Hall Building, 1450 Allenford Ave., Brentwood.

Check in begins at 5:45 p.m. and the program runs from 6 – 8:15 p.m.

For more information email [email protected] or call 310.476.7158.