Are We There Yet? The Future of Transportation in Los Angeles

South Brentwood Residents Association will discuss this at its 41st Annual General Meeting on April 27.

In November, voters resoundingly passed Measure M, which promised, “to improve freeway traffic flow/safety; repair potholes/sidewalks; repave local streets; earthquake-retrofit bridges; synchronize signals; keep senior/disabled/student fares affordable; expand rail/subway/bus systems; improve job/school/airport connections; and create jobs; …with independent audits/oversight and funds controlled locally.”

Experts in the areas of transportation, planning, and legislation will discuss these issues and more at SBRA’s 41st Annual General Meeting on April 27.

The evening will be moderated by Mirror Media Group’s Jeff Hall, and the panelists will be CD 11 Councilmember Mike Bonin, LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds, Metro Director, Community and Municipal Affairs, Jody Litvak, and Executive Director Move LA Denny Zane.

Welcome reception begins at 6 p.m. The program begins at 7 p.m. at 10th Church of Christ, Scientist, 1133 South Bundy Drive.