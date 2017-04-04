uclahealth.org
Home » Westside TV » Aleutian Dreams | Richard Heller Gallery

Aleutian Dreams | Richard Heller Gallery

by: Category: Westside TV Leave a comment A+ / A-

Photographer Corey Arnold presents his new photo exhibit Aleutian Dreams at the Richard Heller Gallery. The exhibition consists of photos from Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, some of the photos are part of his larger series titled “Fish-Work.” While the photos themselves are related to fishing, Corey was brought aboard the fishing vessels not as a fisherman but as a photographer. The Richard Heller Gallery is located at unit B-5A at the Bergamont Station in Santa Monica.

#AleutianDreams

Aleutian Dreams | Richard Heller Gallery Reviewed by on . Photographer Corey Arnold presents his new photo exhibit Aleutian Dreams at the Richard Heller Gallery. The exhibition consists of photos from Alaska's Aleutian Photographer Corey Arnold presents his new photo exhibit Aleutian Dreams at the Richard Heller Gallery. The exhibition consists of photos from Alaska's Aleutian Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Michael Ray

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top