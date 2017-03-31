“Summer Adventure” Returns

Registration is now open for Summer Adventure, “a fun and affordable summer enrichment program co-sponsored by the Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation and the Santa Monica-Malibu Council of PTAs.”

The five-week program takes place from June 19 through July 21, 2017 and is open to students entering transitional kindergarten through 9th grade.

Elementary classes in Santa Monica include cooking, technology, art, theater, dance, sports and more. There are full-morning readiness programs for incoming kindergarteners and new this year, Summer Adventure in Santa Monica has added a class for students entering transitional kindergarten in the fall, according to SMMUSD.

“These readiness classes help support an easy transition to elementary school in the fall,” the District said.

A full morning of elementary classes in Malibu will be offered on a weekly basis, with each week showcasing a different theme. This year’s themes are: movers, shakers, gizmo makers; nature gone wild; pop culture explosion: lights, camera, action and global food frenzy.

Middle school students in Santa Monica will have a chance to build websites, create edible science, get physical in a variety of sports classes, and so much more at John Adams Middle School. Incoming sixth graders can take advantage of a “Middle School Masters” class, preparing them for their transition to middle school. And incoming ninth graders can “Get Set for Samohi,” a new class that helps students make the transition to high school. Middle School Summer Adventure is offered on a weekly basis, giving students the option to enroll from one to five weeks.

We are excited that Summer Adventure returns again this year to provide comprehensive summer enrichment opportunities for our students,” said Linda Greenberg, SMMEF Executive Director. “Students in Summer Adventure have fun, make new friends, and enjoy enrichment activities that prevent summer slide!”

For more information and to register, visit summer.adventure.org.