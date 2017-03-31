Hot Flash-More Than Just a Pretty Face

By Barbara Bishop

With all the rains we’ve been having, everywhere you look, gorgeous flowers are in full bloom. While they are beautiful to look at, smell, and display in a vase, plants are more than just a “pretty face.” One of the key attributes many flowers have is helping you to sleep. I’ll list just a few.

English Ivy – The reason why it’s such a powerful plant to use in the bedroom is because it purifies the air much better than many other plants. In fact, it’s a plant that astronauts take into space because it is just that good at air purification. One thing to remember, however: it’s poisonous. So don’t eat it and keep it away from children or pets.

Aside from being beautiful, the Peace Lily has many unique properties that most people are unaware of. It’s able to filter the air inside of your house of two dangerous compounds: benzene and formaldehyde. It will also help add a bit of humidity back to rooms that are too dry, usually around 5 to 10 percent. Peace lilies are also very easy to maintain. All you have to do is water them once a week.

Bamboo Palm – This tropical plant will add a different vibe to your bedroom compared to most of the plants in this list. All you need to do to care for it keep it moist and give it partial sunlight, and it will go to work for you by purifying your air and removing unwanted smells.

Snake Plant – This plant is one of the better plants to have if you want to purify your air. No matter what time of day it is, snake plants will be working away to remove harmful compounds from the air. Unlike most plants, snake plants also exhale oxygen during the night time instead of inhaling it, meaning that your room will be highly oxygenated as you go to sleep.

Aloe Vera – Most people know aloe vera for its many other benefits besides sleep. You can use the gel to help heal your skin injuries much quicker, you can use it as a drink to help you digest food more efficiently, and the list goes on. But one of the lesser-known uses for aloe vera is as a plant in the bedroom. The reason it’s beneficial is because as the sun goes down, aloe vera exhales oxygen which increases the amount of oxygen in the air. This means you’ll have an easier time sleeping, especially if you are suffering from sleep conditions like sleep apnea.

Gardenias have one of the most pleasant scents of any flower that you can grow. Simply smelling the flowers will sedate you, making it very easy for you to get to sleep. Some people use gardenias and jasmine in place of sleeping pills as an eco-friendly and natural way to deal with their sleep issues.

Spider Plant – This plant is a powerhouse. It can remove many toxins from the air, especially formaldehyde. They are also low-maintenance so even those with “brown thumbs” can take care of them without fear of killing them.

Golden Pothos is very easy to grow and it has exceptional formaldehyde and benzene removal properties. You may want to consider placing it near a window, especially if you keep it open and live in an area where there are cars, smog, smoke, or other particulates in the air.

Jasmine is one of my favorite plants of all time. Whenever I walk by it on the street, I make sure to stop and smell their blooms. The sweet scent that emanates out of the white flowers of the jasmine plant have been proven to have a calming effect on people as they try to fall asleep.

Most will recognize Lavender as a popular scent in essential oils, beverages, and candles. This is because it has a calming effect on many people. In fact, this is actually scientifically proven as studies have shown that even the scent of lavender will help calm babies down and help them sleep better. The power of lavender extends past infancy. It’s a great scent and plant to have in your bedroom to calm you down as you go to sleep.

Valerian has scientifically proven effects on sleep and relaxation. Its roots have been used for centuries as a treatment for insomnia and anxiety. The plant is quite pretty, so it will beautify your room as well as prepare your body to sleep.