Health Fair Returns to West Hollywood

By Sam Skopp

For the 19th year in a row, the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and pharmacy Capitol Drugs co-sponsored the West Hollywood Health Festival, held Saturday, March 25, along a portion of Santa Monica Boulevard between North West Knoll Drive and Westbourne Drive. More than 100 vendors set up tables, both informational and with samples of products and services, all focused on health, fitness or wellness.

Nutrition Journey, one of the vendors at the event, are a L.A.-based organization that tailors nutritional plans to its clients. During the Health Fair, they were raising money for an organization called Project Angel Food.

“As well as advertising our company, we’re also doing charity donations for a spin wheel raffle, and a nutrition question that people can answer, and also get freebies and give to a good cause,” said company founder Anna Baker, explaining what they had available at their table for the day.

Alzheimer’s of Los Angeles was another local organization with a table set up at the event, to promote both awareness of proper care for both Alzheimer’s patients and how to detect early signs of the illness.

“We want to make the community aware of some of the services available if you have a relative with Alzheimer’s, if you’re a caregiver, or if you’re just curious to see some of the warning signs. We educate you as to what those warning signs are,” said volunteer Danny Horrigan.

Some of the other companies and groups with tables included Cedars-Sinai who provided health screenings, the L.A. School of Homeopathy who were answering questions and educating about homeopathic treatments, pet rehabilitation business Paw by Paw explaining their services and offering homemade pet treats, and many more

For more information about upcoming West Hollywood events and businesses local to the area, visit wehochamber.com.