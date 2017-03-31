uclahealth.org
Community Healing Gardens: Planter Box Moving Day

Westside Today was on the scene for Community Healing Gardens’ volunteer day, the Venice-based nonprofit moved planter boxes from Vera Davis Center to Oakwood Recreation Center. Garden Director, Ben Hirschfeld  led the event, and it was supported in part by Venice’s Whole Foods as well as Groundwork Coffee.

