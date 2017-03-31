Westside Today was on the scene for Community Healing Gardens’ volunteer day, the Venice-based nonprofit moved planter boxes from Vera Davis Center to Oakwood Recreation Center. Garden Director, Ben Hirschfeld led the event, and it was supported in part by Venice’s Whole Foods as well as Groundwork Coffee.
Community Healing Gardens: Planter Box Moving Day
Reviewed by Michael Ray on
.
Westside Today was on the scene for Community Healing Gardens' volunteer day, the Venice-based nonprofit moved planter boxes from Vera Davis Center to Oakwood RWestside Today was on the scene for Community Healing Gardens' volunteer day, the Venice-based nonprofit moved planter boxes from Vera Davis Center to Oakwood R
Rating: 0