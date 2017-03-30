Watermark Names Jill Ford Executive Director

The Watermark at Beverly Hills, 220 North Clark Drive, has named Jill Ford Executive Director. Born and raised approximately 10 minutes from The Watermark Beverly Hills, Ford returns to her old neighborhood a seasoned senior living professional, excited to apply her experience and skills to help Watermark residents thrive. Selected from a wide field of well-qualified candidates for her proven leadership in team building, customer service and resident satisfaction, she commenced her new role March 1, 2017.