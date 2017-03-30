uclahealth.org
Senators to Host Hike in Santa Monica Mountains

Senator Ben Allen and Senator Henry Stern will host a morning hike in the Santa Monica Mountains on Sunday, April 2 at 10:00 am. The public is invited to join them on the hike, which will be an ideal opportunity to discuss policy issues with the two senators while enjoying the great outdoors.

The hike will begin at Los Liones Hiking Trail, 566 Los Liones Dr., Pacific Palisades, CA 90272. To RSVP, email [email protected] or call (310) 318-6994

Santa Monica Mountains Sunset

