Senator Ben Allen and Senator Henry Stern will host a morning hike in the Santa Monica Mountains on Sunday, April 2 at 10:00 am. The public is invited to join them on the hike, which will be an ideal opportunity to discuss policy issues with the two senators while enjoying the great outdoors.
Senators to Host Hike in Santa Monica Mountains
