Review of Draft Final Report of PCH Parking Study at the Public Safety

Join us to come learn about what is in the Draft Final Report of the PCH Parking Study at the Public Safety / Public Works Commissions Joint Special Meeting on Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 PM at Malibu City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Rd., Malibu CA 90265). The report includes a review of the existing parking conditions, an assessment of safety and mobility, and recommendations to improve parking along PCH within the Malibu City limits. For more information, and to see the report, visit www.MalibuCity.org/PCHParkingStudy.

City of Malibu/PCH

