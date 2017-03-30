Hollywood Foreign Press Association Announces Awards Timetable For 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced the awards timetable for the “75th Annual Golden Globe® Awards”. The ceremony will air on NBC live coast-to-coast on Sunday, January 7, 2018 from 5:00-8:00p.m./PST (8:00-11:00p.m./et). Nominations for “The 75th Annual Golden Globe® Awards” will be announced at 5:00a.m./PST (8:00a.m./et) on Monday, December 11, 2017.

Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 236 countries and territories worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

In January, NBC’s telecast of “The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards” averaged 20.0 million viewers and a 5.6 rating (+2%) in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. That represented a year-to-year gain of 1.5 million persons or 8% versus the prior year’s 18.5 million viewers, making it the second most-watched “Golden Globes” in the last 10 years. Additionally, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, dick clark productions and Twitter partnered for an exclusive live official pre-show for this year’s Golden Globe Awards, which garnered 2.7 million unique viewers in its initial airing.

The deadline for Motion Picture and Television submissions is Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

For rules and timetable, please visit:

A timeline of upcoming events follows: https://www.goldenglobes.com/award-rules%E2%80%A2entry-forms