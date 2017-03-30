Congressman Lieu Statement Opposing Trump Administration Roll Back Of Clean Power Plan

Today, Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D | Los Angeles County) issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s executive order rolling back President Obama’s climate actions. The order directs the Environmental Protection Agency to redraft regulations related to carbon emissions at power plants, eliminates guidance calling for the consideration of climate change when making federal decisions, allows for federal coal leasing, and promotes the development of gas and oil on public lands.

“Unlike the 69 percent of the Americans who support limits on coal power plants, President Trump doesn’t understand or doesn’t care that we need to act on climate now. Today’s executive order will not bring back jobs nor will it make us more energy secure. What it will do is increase pollution, threaten public health, and risk the ruin of some our most treasured public lands. Climate change is the most pressing issue of our time – one that we cannot wait to address – and the United States cannot afford to cede its leadership in addressing it. Even if President Trump wants to move us backwards, I will continue to fight in Congress for climate action and stand firmly behind California and other states who understand the importance of clean energy and environmental protections.”