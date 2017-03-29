Woman Locks Herself in Construction Crane

A woman climbed a construction crane and locked herself in the pilot house about 150 feet above the ground in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon before SWAT officers reached her.

Police were already at the scene when firefighters were sent about 4:20 p.m. to the 100 block of West Cesar Chavez Avenue, near Spring Street, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Workers turned off power to the crane and about 6:20 p.m. SWAT officers reached the woman, who was on a platform outside the pilot house. SWAT officers got the woman to climb down the ladder of the crane while onlookers cheered.

The woman, who was taken into custody and expected to undergo a psychological evaluation, was possibly homeless, according to police.

Some streets around the scene were either closed or had traffic lanes reduced as the drama played out.