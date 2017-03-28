Summer Camp Applications for Veteran Youth Now Available via Brentwood Schools

On behalf of VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and our partner in Brentwood School, we wanted to make you aware of scholarship availabilities during their

Summer Session 2017 that are now available. The link for registration and instructions are up and running and we encourage any Veteran with children interested in this opportunity t

o click on the link below for a scholarship application and additional information on these opportunities for Veteran Youth being made available again this summer.

These weekly summer scholarships are available on a first come – first served basis to children of eligible Veterans who receive care at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.

As this program was so successful last year, all applications will be processed directly through Brentwood School’s website with a link included below.