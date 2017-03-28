Several Thousand LA Residents Without Power Due to Downed Electrical Lines By Wind

Several thousand Los Angeles Department of Water & Power customers were without electrical service Monday as strong winds took down power lines.

Winds of 20-30 mph took down limbs and trees and sometimes felled power lines in the process.

Felled lines were blamed for setting some large trees ablaze in the 400 block of South Arden Boulevard in Hancock Park, but no one was injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Elsewhere, more than 1,700 DWP customers in Sherman Oaks lost power after a tree fell and landed on a car, taking power lines with it, the fire department reported.

Sizable outages were also reported in Valley Village with about 2,850 without power, the Mid-City area with about 2,700 without power, and the Florence neighborhood where nearly 1,000 were without power.

DWP communicated through its Twitter page that “Crews will work through the night to get power restored to all customers affected by today’s strong winds,” and officials thanked customers for their patience.