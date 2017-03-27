Open Auditions for Los Angeles Based Singers

Los Angeles based singers and musicians have the opportunity to audition for a panel of music industry executives from the UK next month.

The Famous Company, the UK’s largest artist development company are expanding their London operation to open a new office in Los Angeles and are keen to meet artists looking to get further in the music industry.

In an increasingly competitive music market, independent self-releasing musicians have swum upstream against the tides of the major labels and big budget management companies. In this new digital age of music streaming and releasing, penetrating the market has become increasingly difficult for independent musicians. The Famous Company is an innovative, forward thinking music industry services company aimed at the unsigned sector, who plan, design and execute laser sharp release campaigns with all the makings of a record label project, on an independent budget.

The UK based team have some pretty heavyweight awards under the belts and have worked with some of the biggest names in the business. The services which will be on offer to successful artists in Los Angeles include music production, photography and artist branding, music video production, touring and promotion.

Ben Rees, Co-CEO of The Famous Company said, “We are excited to bring our vision of providing affordable development opportunities for unsigned artists to Los Angeles. We have worked hard over the past 3 years to create unrivalled services to help talented artists move forward with their music industry journey. Our expansion from London to Los Angeles is a logical next step for us. We know that we’re going to find some great talent here”.

Auditions are taking place on Sunday 2nd April at Summit Rehearsal Studios, 2016 Lincoln Avenue, Pasadena. Applicants are advised to reserve a place by registering their interest at www.thefamouscompany.com/losan geles/apply