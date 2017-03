Missing Alzheimer’s Patient Reunited With Family

An 87-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and who went missing before sunrise in Beverly Hills was found safe and reunited with his family, according to police.

Stanley Heller was found sometime before 3 p.m., according to authorities. Heller went missing about 5 a.m. near his home along Santa Monica Boulevard, the Beverly Hills Police Department said.