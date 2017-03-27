2 Freeway Closed Sunday Due to Man Threatening to Jump Off Interchange

Two busy freeways in South Los Angeles were paralyzed for more than one hour Sunday, when a person threatened to jump at a towering interchange.

But the despondent person was safely taken away.

A male person, carrying a backpack, walked onto the 105 Freeway near Vermont Avenue above the at 10:31 a.m. , the California Highway Patrol reported.

By 11:13 a.m., the person was on the south side of the eastbound lanes of the 105 at the bridge over the Harbor (110) Freeway. CHP officers called for Caltrans crews to assist them shutting down the five-level interchange, which also has Metro train and express bus stations in the middle of it.

The person eventually walked onto the right shoulder of the northbound 110 Freeway, and was taken into custody near Imperial Highway. Traffic on both the 110 and 105 freeways was allowed to resume by 12:35, but there were heavy delays in the aftermath.

There was no word on the fate of the person, other than that he was taken into custody.