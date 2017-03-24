Metrolink Announces Bus Service From Union Station to Dodger Stadium for 2017 Season

Metro announced today that it will again provide a Dodger Stadium Express bus service from Union Station in downtown Los Angeles

to Dodger Stadium for the 2017 baseball season.

The service will begin with exhibition play between the Dodgers and

Anaheim Angels on April 1, and for the regular season opener April 3 against

the San Diego Padres. Metro will also offer Dodger Stadium Express service from Harbor Gateway Transit Center in the South Bay area.

The downtown service, which has been operating since 2010, will be

provided to all home games under a grant from the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee, while the Harbor Gateway service is funded by Metro’s ExpressLanes Net Toll Reinvestment Grant Program.

The MSRC funding comes from a portion of the state vehicle registration

fees set aside for projects that result in emission reductions from autos.

“This service has become a staple in getting in and out of Dodger

Stadium without the hassle of traffic and parking, providing a real time

savings for baseball fans,” said Metro Board Chair John Fasana. “We are grateful to the continued funding by the MSRC that allows us to offer this popular service.”

As part of the MSRC program, fans with a ticket to the game can ride the

Dodger Stadium Express for free from Union Station or Harbor Gateway.

“Metro’s system provides easy, convenient connections to get people to

both Union Station and Harbor Gateway Center where they can then benefit from this direct service to Dodger Stadium,” said Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington. “This is a great example of how our overall system provides transit options to enhance the customer experience.”