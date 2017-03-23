Water Main Bursts in Brentwood, Causes Street Flooding

A six-inch water main ruptured in Brentwood Wednesday, causing street flooding and sending water into a one room of a nearby residence, authorities said.

The leak was reported at 1:26 p.m. beneath the pavement in the 12200 block of Gorham Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Some damage was reported in a below-grade room of an affected residence, he said.

The water was shut off at 3:15 p.m. and crews set about repairing the cast-iron main, according to the Department of Water and Power.

Nearly two dozen customers and one fire hydrant were affected, the DWP reported. Service was expected to be restored by about 10 p.m., according to the utility.

Gorham Avenue was closed between Gretna Green Way and Amherst Avenue while crews worked to handle the problem.

The cause of the break was not immediately apparent.