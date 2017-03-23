Mancini Delivered at The Wallis

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts celebrates the musical legacy of Henry Mancini, one of the world’s greatest composers, conductors and arrangers, on Saturday, April 1, 2017. From “Moon River” to “The Days of Wine and Roses” to the “Peter Gunn Theme,” the music of Henry Mancini has helped define American film and television soundtracks for nearly five decades, and earned the legendary composer four Academy Awards, twenty Grammy Awards and numerous other honors, including a U.S. Postage Stamp. The evening not only honors Henry Mancini, but also celebrates Ginny Mancini and the Mancini family with a special performance by the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami—their first Los Angeles appearance since their move to Florida—with all proceeds benefiting the artistic, educational and outreach programs of The Wallis.

“Ginny Mancini is a dear friend and treasure,” said David C. Bohnett, The Wallis’ Chairman of The Wallis Board. “Ginny’s passion for the arts and music education knows no bounds and we are all deeply moved to honor Ginny, Henry and the Mancini family musical legacy with this Wallis tribute.”

“Henry Mancini was a man of great and rare talent, and one of the most influential 20thCentury composers whose music and generosity of spirit brought joy to his legions of admirers. We are so delighted to have this celebration at The Wallis,” said Paul Crewes, The Wallis’ Artistic Director.

“We are immensely grateful to the Mancini family for their support of our artistic, educational and outreach programs,” said Rachel Fine, The Wallis’ Managing Director. “Their commitment to fostering the next generation of artists and audiences is one that we share at The Wallis.”

Mancini Delivered promises to be an unforgettable night at The Wallis, which is the former historic Beverly Hills Post Office. Mancini Delivered will consist of three acts that will showcase the Mancini musical legacy, and the historic building:

Act I: Mancini, Martinis & More

A strolling reception in the Jim and Eleanor Randall Grand Hall and Promenade Terrace that features Mancini inspired craft cocktails, eclectic entertainment and Wolfgang Puck culinary delights.

Act II: Mancini, Music & Magic

Julie Andrews will co-host a star studded tribute on the Bram Goldsmith stage, featuring performances and presentations by Patti Austin, Kristin Chenoweth, Clint Holmes, Quincy Jones, Dave Koz, Matthew Morrison and Robert Wagner. Chris Walden will lead the Henry Mancini Orchestra with a special appearance by John Williams in this unique Los Angeles experience.

Act III: Mancini Reimagined

Seasonal Wolfgang Puck desserts and champagne reception on the Promenade Terrace featuring the art and music of Henry Mancini reimagined by emerging innovative artists.

Benefactor Packages and single tickets are now available starting at $500. For more information about Benefactor Packages or to purchase tickets, visit TheWallis.org/Mancini, call 310.746.4000, or stop by in person at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Ticket Services located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Ticket prices subject to change.