Malibu Library Speaker Series Presents World Renowned Oceanographer Dr. Sylvia Earle at Pepperdine for Earth Month

The April 2017 Malibu Library Speaker Series, in partnership with Pepperdine University, is an Earth Day special, featuring National Geographic Society Explorer-in-Residence Dr. Sylvia A. Earle, Wednesday, April 12, 7:00 PMat Pepperdine’s Elkins Auditorium. The event is part of the City of Malibu and Pepperdine’s Earth Month activities.

“During Earth Month, and year-round, life in Malibu revolves around enjoying and protecting our beautiful and fragile coastal ecosystem,” said Mayor Lou La Monte. “It’s a huge benefit to the community to have Dr. Sylvia Earle, a titan of environmental science, here to discuss her important work.”

Called “Her Deepness” by the New Yorker and the New York Times and a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress, Dr. Earle is one of the world’s foremost oceanographers and a pioneer of women’s leadership in science.

She has published more than 190 scientific and popular articles, lectured in 80 countries, led more than 100 expeditions and logged over 7,000 hours underwater. She was named by Time Magazine as its first Hero for the Planet in 1998. She was the first female chief scientist of NOAA and led the first team of women aquanauts during the live-aboard undersea research station Tektite Project in 1970 where she set a record for solo diving in 1,000-meter depth.

An expert on the impact of oil spills, Dr. Earle led research trips during the Persian Gulf War in 1991 to determine environmental damage caused by Iraq’s destruction of Kuwaiti oil wells, and worked on the disastrous Exxon Valdez and Deepwater Horizon oil spills.

She has served as director of such organizations as Oryx Energy, the Aspen Institute, the Conservation Fund, Mote Marine Laboratory, Duke University Marine Laboratory, Rutgers Institute for Marine Science, the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, and many others. She founded Deep Ocean Exploration and Research, Inc., Mission Blue and SEAlliance.

About the Series

The 2017 Malibu Library Speaker Series is a program of the County of Los Angeles Public Library, Malibu Branch, and the City of Malibu, featuring experts, authors and notable figures discussing a wide range of subjects, including the entertainment industry, literature, science, motivation, the arts, education, sports, travel, food and the environment. The events are free and open to the public.

Past notable speakers in the Library Speaker Series include famed civil rights lawyer Gloria Allred; climate change champion and author Bill McKibben; prolific comedy writer and director Tom Shadyac; author of the best-selling novel “Eat, Pray, Love” Elizabeth Gilbert; award-winning documentary filmmakers Rory Kennedy and Mark Bailey; and performance painter David Garibaldi.

The event is free and open to all, but RSVPs are required. For more information or to RSVP, visit www.MalibuCity.org/LibrarySpea kers or call the Malibu Library at 310-456-6438.