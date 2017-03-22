James Corden Will Field Questions at 34th Annual PaleyFest

Talk show host James Corden will field questions from fans Wednesday evening at the Dolby Theatre as part of the 34th annual PaleyFest.

Corden will be joined in a panel discussion with Ben Winston and Ron Crabbe, the executive producers of CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” which will be moderated by Emmy-winning actor Bradley Whitford.

Clips from the show’s most memorable moments, including noteworthy “Carpool Karaoke” segments, will be shown before the discussion.

A limited number of tickets remain available. They are priced from $30- $72 for members of The Paley Center for Media and $40-$90 for the general public and can be purchased at the center’s website, paleycenter.org, or the Dolby Theatre box office.

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” premiered on March 23, 2015. It received an Emmy nomination for outstanding variety talk series for the 2015- 16 season, losing to HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

The “Carpool Karaoke” segments, where celebrities ride along and sing with Corden, have become the biggest viral video hit from a late-night show. The segment with Adele was 2016’s most-watched video clip on the video-sharing network YouTube.

A 16-episode “Carpool Karaoke” series created and produced by Corden, but not hosted by him, will be available on the subscription service Apple Music.

PaleyFest is billed by organizers as a pop culture experience that connects fans with the casts and creators of their favorite television series.

Here is the schedule for the remainder of the festival:

Thursday — “Orphan Black” (7:30 p.m.);

Friday — “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday — “Pretty Little Liars” (2 p.m.); “Westworld” (7 p.m.); and

Sunday — “Scandal” (2 p.m.); “American Horror Story: Roanoke” (7 p.m.).