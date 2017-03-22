Celebrate the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Stop the Repeal! Two Westside Rallies Invite and Urge Public Support

Westside Family Health Center (WFHC) is holding two rallies in front of their clinics to celebrate the 7 th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and to voice utmost concern of the harmful repeal bill. The community is invited and urged to join in support of the ACA.

Rallies will be held at two clinic locations on Thursday, 3/23/17 from Noon – 1 PM

The two rallies will be held at 1711 Ocean Park Boulevard in Santa Monica and 11101 Venice Boulevard in West LA. The community is welcome at either location. Street parking, bus, walking or cycling are encouraged as the Center does not have parking for the public.

The American Health Care Act (AHCA) put forth by Speaker Paul Ryan would strip an estimated 24 to 26 million Americans of their insurance – 14 million in the next year alone.

“California’s Congressional delegation should be calling for solutions that expand on the Affordable Care Act, not destroy it. We need expanded coverage, reduced health care costs especially pharmaceuticals and protections so that more Californians have health care and economic security. California has seen the bright future of health care through the ACA and Covered California – let’s build on that, not tear it down!” said Debra A. Farmer, President/CEO of Westside Family Health Center.