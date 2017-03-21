Salome, Les Girls, and John Wayne Odyssey Ball

We were pleased to be invited by the L.A. Opera to the revival of Peter Hall’s production of Straus’ “Salome” at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. We were fortunate to have seen the original production in 1986, starring Hall’s beautiful wife, Maria Ewing.

Happy to report that incomparable soprano Patricia Racette held her own in the vocal and dancing department. Not easy to perform a sexy, stimulating dance where she ends up being nude on stage. The standing ovation she received was well deserved.

Kudos also to Alan Glassman who performed his signature role of Herod who falls under Salome’s spell, and Tomas Tomasson, whose Jochanaan (John the Baptist) also lost his head (literally and figuratively) to the charms of Salome.

The L.A. Opera’s next production is Offenbach’s “The Tales of Hoffman,” which runs March 25-April 15. For ticket info, please call 213.972.8001.

The gracious showroom of Edwards-Lowell Furs in Beverly Hills was the perfect venue for the opening reception for the “Les Girls” photography exhibition. Philanthropist and photographer Michael Becker poked us in the eye to make us all gender blind.

The world premiere of this gender bender exhibition featured the late Alexis Arquette, Three Rudeness and Bambi Here. Becker stated: “We are programmed to separate male and female cues, and I am an advocate of gender blindness.”

We were reminded of a more glamorous era, which evokes old Hollywood, reminiscent of legendary photographer George Hurrell.

The ten portraits are available for sale with all proceeds going to the Los Angeles LGBT Center. For more information contact Alan Barrows at 310.854.9983.

And last, but not least, you are invited to the John Wayne Odyssey Ball on March 25 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. This year, actor Vince Vaughn will receive the “True Grit” Humanitarian Award at the casino-themed black tie gala. Yes, there will be casino gambling, dinner, entertainment and dancing.

Proceeds from this event benefit the John Wayne Cancer Institute, and it is always a sell-out event. Hope to see you there.

The Duke himself would be pleased!