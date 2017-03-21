Network for High Rise Office Buildings Launches in Century City

Hi Rise Network (HRN), a Linkedin of sorts for those working in high rise office towers has launched its first interactive hub in Century City.

The company believes the hub will allow workers to make connections with fellow workers in both the private and the work sphere.

“Networking has always been a key component in professional success,” HRN CEO Leslie J. Saleson said in a release. “I wanted to extend that to offices in high rise buildings and found a high integrity way to connect tenants through a private, active networking platform that allows individuals to connect professionally and personally.”

HRN’s beta launch took place at Watt Tower, the twin 23-story office tower complex in the heart of Century City.

Watt Plaza General Manager Cameron Benson said, “We wanted to be the first to launch with Hi Rise Network because we see the platform as the next generation of tenant interactivity. We believe that HRN can increase tenant satisfaction and retention while enhancing our business community experience.”

HRN is free to those working in the buildings, offers ‘round-the-clock access and includes perks such as exclusive discounts to local retailers and restaurants.

Members can also post company announcements, invitations, seminars, corporate charitable functions and other events.

The network will also allow members to find new jobs, buy and sell things, participate in clubs, find volunteer opportunities.

HRN also promotes “green” foot power by allowing members to connect with others who wish to ride share.

The company says it hopes to launch the network in other areas in Los Angeles “soon,” and has plans to expand to Chicago and New York later this year.

For more information, visit hirisenetwork.com