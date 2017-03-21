Hazmat Crew Investigating Westwood Parking Lot Where People Fell Ill

On March 10, 10 people complained of being sickened in an underground parking structure in Westwood, but none of them required hospitalization.

The incident was reported at 7:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Glendon Avenue, just south of the UCLA campus, according to Sean Saunders of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The patients complained of a burning sensation, a metallic taste in their throats and feeling sickened, Saunders said.

No one was taken to a hospital, but a hazardous materials crew was dispatched to take samples and try to determine what substance was involved.