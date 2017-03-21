Couple Found Shot Dead in Possible Murder-Suicide

A man and a woman were found shot to death in a parked car in Westwood on March 15, and authorities are investigating the case as an apparent murder-suicide.

The dead man and woman were a couple in their 80s, police said.

Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im said officers were called to the 500 block of Veteran Avenue about 8:45 a.m. for a welfare check.

It was not immediately known which person shot the other, police said.

No foul play is suspected, but police did not say whether a gun was recovered at the scene.

The names of the couple have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.