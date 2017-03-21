Computer Literacy For All

In conjunction with the Microsoft Store in Century City, the Robertson Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library and the South Robertson Community Foundation, the South Robertson Neighborhoods Council will bring a free computer literacy program to the community.

Beginning March 21, the program will begin providing free and local access to basic and intermediate computer literacy courses. The courses are open to anyone in the city of Los Angeles, and will be held at the Robertson Public Library, and the Microsoft Store at Century City.

“We cannot afford the digital divide to get any wider, which is why I’m pleased to partner with our community to bring digital literacy classes to Council District 10,” said Los Angeles City Council President Herb J. Wesson, Jr. “The South Robertson Neighborhoods Council has been a champion for our community and together we will continue advancing our neighborhoods.”

“Microsoft Store is committed to being part of the fabric of the communities in which it operates, from awarding technology grants to local community organizations to volunteering time,” said Karla Torres, Community development specialist at the Microsoft Store at Century City. “Microsoft Store hosts a variety of free programs year-round that empower individuals by providing direct access to technology and hands-on learning, such as the workshops we will be having for the community members of the South Robertson Neighborhoods Council.”

A kick off reception for the program took place on March 19. Representative from Councilman Wesson’s office, Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Office and Paul Koretz’s office were in attendance. The reception was followed by an Internet Safety Workshop with Mini Computer Clinic by Microsoft.