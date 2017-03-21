Chipotle Closes ShopHouse Restaurants, Including Westwood

Chipotle has officially closed all 15 of its ShopHouse restaurants, including the one in Westwood.

Chipotle had said last year it was looking at options to sell off the Asian fusion chain. The Denver-based Mexican restaurant chain has been working to recover from a series of food scares that have sent sales plunging.

ShopHouse Southeast Asian Kitchen, which has locations mostly in Los Angeles County and the Washington D.C. area, closed its stores nationwide on March 17.

“We now have a deal in place to sell the ShopHouse leases and believe that is the right decision at this time,” Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold told Nation’s Restaurant News, which first reported the closings.

Former ShopHouse employees were offered jobs at Chipotle and will be paid for a week beyond the restaurants’ closings, he said.

The locations in Los Angeles County that were closed are: