Three People Injured in North Hollywood Crash

Three people were injured Friday, one critically, in a traffic crash on the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway in North Hollywood.

Paramedics were sent to the freeway at Burbank Boulevard about 7:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The critically injured person was trapped for a time in an overturned vehicle, and was taken to a hospital, the LAFD reported. Two other people were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

All southbound freeway lanes except the carpool lane were blocked while crews worked to clear the scene.

