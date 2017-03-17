City Has One More Day of Heat Before Cool Weather Sets In

The city will spend one more day in temperatures “well above” normal Friday before the start of a cooling trend, National Weather Service forecasters said Friday.

Temperatures will be around 8 degrees above normal in downtown L.A. Friday and between 10 and 20 degrees above normal in some valley areas, said NWS meteorologist Robbie Munroe. Saturday’s temperatures will be near normal close to the coast and around 10 degrees above normal in the valleys, he said.

The NWS forecast partly cloudy skies in Los Angeles County Friday and highs of 69 degrees Fahrenheit at LAX; 72 in Avalon; 75 in Long Beach; 78 in Downtown L.A.; 79 on Mount Wilson; 80 in San Gabriel; 82 in Saugus and Palmdale; 83 in Burbank and Lancaster; 84 in Pasadena; and 88 in Woodland Hills.

Sunny skies were forecast in Orange County, along with highs of 63 in Laguna Beach; 64 in San Clemente; 65 in Newport Beach; 77 in Anaheim and Irvine; 79 in Fullerton; 80 in Mission Viejo; and 84 in Yorba Linda.

Temperatures will be lower Saturday, but not dramatically so. The biggest drops are expected to be in Woodland Hills, which is forecast to go from 88 Friday to 81, and Downtown L.A., which will shift from 78 to 73. In Orange County, Yorba Linda will hit a high of 84 Friday and 79 Saturday.

Temperature highs will fall into the 60s in L.A. and Orange County on Tuesday, when two days of rainy weather will get underway.

The unseasonably warm weather, which forecasters said was not quite warm enough to be called a heat wave, began last week and has been attributed to an upper-level low-pressure system.