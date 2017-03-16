Comic Relief in Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills Public Library is holding a unique evening with Scott Marcano of Diablo Comics on Wednesday, March 22. Marcano will talk about the history of comics and introduce you to artists and storytellers who changed the face of comic book history. He will present the work of artists he publishes today and will provide a step-by-step chronicling of how comic books are created.

He will talk about careers and what to expect in the comic book industry. A question and answer session will follow his presentation.

Marcano is a comic book publisher, artist and successful filmmaker. Marcano has written and produced several films for major Hollywood studios including “Bio-Dome,” “The Journey” and the viral internet short “Racism is Real.”

In 2006, Scott founded the popular independent comic book company, Diablo Comics. Diablo Comics has published several, top-selling graphic novels and comic books, including the horror/suspense books “The Unwanted,” “Nancy Hernandez and the Black Widows,” and “Sanitarium” as well as the critically – acclaimed sci-fi graphic novel “Hum.”

Marcano is a regular panelist and guest speaker at Comic Con in San Diego and other comic book conventions in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, Scott does special guest lectures to students and young aspiring artists at middle and high schools across Southern California, presenting the history of graphic novels and the mechanics of how comics are created.

Marcano grew up in southern California and attended Santa Monica High School. He trained in fine arts and filmmaking at the prestigious New York University Tisch School of the Arts and the USC school of Cinema and Television.

The event takes place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Library Auditorium.

The Beverly Hills Public Library is located at 444 North Rexford Avenue, Beverly Hills, California 90210. Free parking is available adjacent to the Library. For more information about History Of Comics and other programs available at the BHPL, visit www.beverlyhills.org/bhpl or call 310.288.2244.