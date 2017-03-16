Burglars Steal Computers From Culver City Elementary School

Burglars stole several computers Thursday from the campus of El Marino Elementary School in Culver City, but police chased the suspects’ vehicle and recovered the items while the suspects got away on foot.

The crime occurred about 3 a.m. on the campus at 11450 Port Road, the Culver City Police Department reported.

Culver City police officers responding to a burglar alarm saw a vehicle leaving the scene, police said.

“A short pursuit ensued, which resulted in the recovery of several stolen computers from the school’s computer lab,” a police statement said.

The suspects were being sought.