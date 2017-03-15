Woman Jailed For Stabbing Baby

A 39-year-old woman was locked up in a Los Angeles jail Wednesday in lieu of a $2 million bond on suspicion of stabbing and seriously wounding her baby in the University Park area.

The attack on the girl occurred about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Park Grove Avenue, near Washington Boulevard, said Los Angeles police Officer Sal Ramirez.

The child’s father arrived home and got into an argument with the woman, who stabbed the child, Ramirez said. The man disarmed her and called 911, he said, and the mother, identified in online inmate records as Maria Mendez, was taken into custody.

The 4- to 6-month-old baby was not conscious or breathing when firefighters arrived, police said, adding they took her to a hospital, where she was revived and listed in serious but stable condition.