Rams Sign Buffalo Bills Center Ryan Groy

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday they have signed Buffalo Bills restricted free agent center Ryan Groy to a two-year offer sheet.

Buffalo has five days to decide whether to match the offer and retain Groy, who started the final seven games of last season for the Bills and played all 16.

The Rams released Tim Barnes, their starting center for the past two seasons, on Thursday.

The Rams also announced they have signed Greg Zuerlein, their kicker for the past five seasons, to a three-year contract. Zuerlein had been an unrestricted free agent.

Zuerlein made 86.4 percent of his field goal attempts in 2016, the second-highest percentage in his NFL career, including all 14 from 39 yards or less.

“GZ coming back is huge!!” Rams Pro Bowl punter Johnny Hekker tweeted. “He (is) a huge asset to our team.”

The Rams also announced the signing of long snapper Andrew East, who played in the preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 and the Oakland Raiders in 2016.

East is the husband of Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast and “Dancing with the Stars” champion Shawn Johnson.