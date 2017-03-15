Ojai Film Festival Now Accepting Admissions For Its 18th Season

Submissions are now being accepted for the 18th annual Ojai Film Festival. Ranked as one of the Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals on FilmFreeway (the number one film submission platform worldwide) the Ojai Film Festival continues to grow in prestige as one of the country’s premier destination festivals.

The 10-day Film Festival has a reputation for showcasing the best new films from emerging and established filmmakers, and has helped launch a number of careers over the last decade. Since 2000, 15 alumni have received Academy Award nominations, two have won an Oscar, and numerous others have gone on to gain distribution and win prestigious awards.

Among other perks, attending filmmakers receive lodging and passes to the Ojai Film Festival’s Awards Ceremony, where winning filmmakers are presented with several prizes, including trophies, cash awards, best-of category honors, and a Panavision camera rental package worth $60,000 USD for the Best Student Film.

The Festival’s theme is “Enriching the Human Spirit Through Film.” The event provides audiences a diverse lineup of titles from around the world, including many groundbreaking works that would otherwise be inaccessible. Past entries represent over 43 countries. Submissions may be short or long narrative, short or long documentary, or animation.

The Ojai Film Festival gives filmmakers access to a highly appreciative audience of savvy and informed film fans. Ojai’s growing importance on the festival circuit is reflected in the fact that legendary Hollywood producer Peter Guber told the audience at a recent Toronto International Film Festival that “Ojai is the next Telluride.”

Entry fee increase with each deadline.

Early Deadline: April 1, 2017

Regular Deadline: May 1, 2017

Late Deadline: June 1, 2017

Accepted entries will be notified in mid-September. To enter go towww.ojaifilmfestival.com/ entries/

The Ojai Film Festival takes place from November 2 – 12, at theaters around Ojai. For details about the Festival visit: www.OjaiFilmFestival.com