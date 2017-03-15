5 Year Old Boy Suffers Fatal Injuries in Hit-and-Run

A 5-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries Tuesday in a hit-and-run, vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash in the Florence section of South Los Angeles.

The crash was reported about 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of 82nd Street and Towne Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Sal Ramirez.

The unidentified boy ran into the street in front of his home right before he was struck, according to reports from the scene.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the LAPD’s South Traffic Division.

The suspect vehicle is a mid-1990s, faded dark green Chevrolet Suburban SUV with tinted rear windows and front end damage from the crash. It was last seen headed west from the crash scene, police said.

The driver is believed to be a 19- to 25-year-old man who had a passenger about the same age, according to CBS2.