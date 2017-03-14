Man Stabbed Near Union Station

A man was stabbed Tuesday near Union Station and the suspect was taken into custody, police said.

The stabbing was reported around 1:10 a.m. in the 800 block of Vignes Street, said Officer Liliana Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division.

The victim suffered severe stab wounds and was taken to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition, Preciado said.

The suspect, identified by police as Narrel Sharees, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Preciado said.

Details and the motive in the stabbing weren’t immediately available.