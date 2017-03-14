Dense Fog Blankets City Again

Dense fog once again blanketed parts of the Southland Tuesday, threatening to bring about what the National Weather Service called “significant air and roadway travel impacts,” including during the morning commute.

The NWS blamed “a very shallow marine layer and weak low-level flow” for the “dense fog” that appeared early Tuesday in portions of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Orange and San Diego counties.

A dense fog advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. on Santa Catalina Island and along the L.A. County coast, in beach cities, metropolitan Los Angeles, Downtown L.A. and the Hollywood Hills. The advisory was scheduled to end a hour earlier than on Monday and did not immediately include the San Gabriel Valley, as did Monday’s.

The weather service said visibility is down to a quarter-mile or less and warned in a statement that “the widespread dense fog could have significant air and roadway travel impacts across Southern California.”

“Air travel may be delayed at coastal airports, including Los Angeles International and Long Beach airports,” a statement said.

Forecasters warned that road travel would be hazardous on Pacific Coast Highway and Interstates 10, 105, 110, 405 and 710 in Los Angeles County and Interstates 5 and 405 in Orange County.

A dense fog advisory was also in effect in coastal and inland Orange County, ending at 9 a.m., as was the case Monday. The NWS warned of fog spreading up to 10 miles inland in Orange County and warned in a statement that air traffic in and out of John Wayne Airport could be disrupted by the fog.

The NWS statement urged motorists to drive slower than usual, not tailgate, use low beam headlights and allow extra time to get to where they’re going.

The fog had an impact on law enforcement Tuesday morning. Police say the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle being pursued by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Division crashed in the area of Center and Second streets in the Boyle Heights area after midnight and ran off. A watch commander said police had to terminate the chase of the running suspect due to the dense fog.

Temperatures, meanwhile, were forecast to remain above normal, running from the 60s to the high 80s and low 90s, including highs of 91 in Woodland Hills and 88 in Yorba Linda.