Chargers Welcomed to LA With “Chargers Chili Cheese” At Pinks

The Chargers will get a big welcome to Los Angeles Tuesday with the formal introduction of the “Chargers Chili Cheese” special at Pink’s Hot Dogs.

The famed Hollywood hot dog eatery will be offering the special for a limited time to commemorate the NFL team’s move from San Diego to Los Angeles.

According to Pink’s, the Chargers Chili Cheese will feature two 9-inch all-beef hot dogs on one bun, topped with mustard, chili, nacho cheese and French fries, with a side of onion rings.

Several Charger players and team executives, including president of business operations A.G. Spanos and president of football operations John Spanos, are expected to attend an unveiling ceremony at Pink’s Tuesday morning to try the new dish.

The first 20 people who come to Pink’s wearing Chargers gear on Tuesday will receive a Chargers Chili Cheese for free.