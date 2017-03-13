Woman Killed in Hit and Run While Picking Something Up Off Roadway

A woman was struck and critically injured by a hit- and-run vehicle in South Los Angeles when she got off her three-wheeled cycle to pick up something on the roadway, authorities said Monday.

It happened at 10:46 p.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of South Central Avenue, said Sgt. James Linder of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Station.

The woman, believed to be between 50 and 60, was riding a three-wheeled cycle southbound on the northbound side of Central Avenue, Linder said.

“She dropped something in the street and stopped to pick it up when she was struck by a northbound vehicle at a high rate of speed,” he said. The vehicle’s driver fled.

The woman was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, he said.

A residential camera photographed the crash, Linder said.