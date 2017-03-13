Fog Blankets Coast- National Weather Service Warns of Disruptions to Travel

Dense fog shrouded coastal and urban sections of L.A. and Orange counties Monday, prompting the National Weather Service to warn of disruptions in air travel and the morning commute and to issue a dense fog advisory scheduled to be in force through mid-morning.

“A very shallow marine layer and weak low-level flow will bring areas of dense fog to coastal portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties this morning,” according to an NWS statement.

The advisory, which is scheduled to expire at 10 a.m. in Los Angeles County, applied to the San Gabriel Valley, Santa Catalina Island and what the NWS regards as L.A. County coastal areas, including beach cities, urban sections of Los Angeles, Downtown L.A. and the Hollywood Hills.

In Orange County, where the fog was forecast to include both coastal and interior areas, the advisory is scheduled to expire at 9 a.m.

The weather service warned that visibility will be reduced to a quarter- mile or less and that the fog could linger near the beaches through much of the day, even after the expiration of the advisory.

NWS forecasters issued a note of caution about road travel, saying the fog would create hazardous conditions on Pacific Coast Highway and several freeways, including highways 57 and 60 and interstates 5, 10, 110, 405 605 and 710.

The NWS warned that air traffic may be delayed at local airports, including Los Angeles International Airport and Long Beach Airport in L.A. County and John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

Additionally, “the morning commute will also likely be impacted by the dense fog,” according to an NWS statement.

The NWS urged motorists to cope with the fog by reducing speed and avoiding tailgating. Additionally, “use low-bean headlights and allow extra time to reach your destination,” said the NWS statement.