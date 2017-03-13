Coroner’s Office Uncovers Human Skull Embedded in Hill Following Brush Fire

The coroner’s office has taken possession of a human skull that turned up on a steep hillside following a brush fire, authorities said Monday.

Investigators have yet to determine gender, age or time of death, said coroner’s Lt. Larry Dietz. They were expected to return in the coming days to the scorched acres just below Mulholland Drive at Beverly Glen Boulevard where the skull was found to look for more body parts, Dietz said.

Firefighters, police and a representative from the coroner’s office were at the scene in the 3500 block of North Coy Drive at midday Sunday, figuring out how to properly investigate what may be a crime scene on a steep embankment, said Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.

A brushfire consumed about three acres of medium to heavy, green brush. It was reported at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of North Coy Drive.

Despite the fire’s slow movement, additional fire engines were called in, including two from Los Angeles County, Stewart said.