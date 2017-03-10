uclahealth.org
Home » Community Calendar » Woman Accused of Robbing a Restaurant With Fake Assault Rifle Arrested

Woman Accused of Robbing a Restaurant With Fake Assault Rifle Arrested

by: Category: Community Calendar, Crime + Courts, News Leave a comment A+ / A-

A woman suspected of using a fake assault rifle to rob a Pasadena restaurant was arrested, police said Friday.

The robbery was reported about 7:50 p.m. Thursday at the Lucky Boy Drive- in at 531 E. Walnut St., said Pasadena police Lt. Tracey Ibarra.

Officers responded within a minute and were flagged down by customers who said the woman used a rifle to rob the restaurant before running north toward Oakland Avenue, Ibarra said.

During a search of the area, the woman emerged from some bushes near Oakland Avenue and Corson Street, about a block from the restaurant, and she took off running but was taken into custody shortly after.

Officers recovered the weapon, which was discovered to be a BB gun manufactured to look like an assault rifle, as well as the money, Ibarra said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for a pre-existing health condition and police were waiting for medical clearance before booking her on robbery charges, Ibarra said.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Beverly Hills

Woman Accused of Robbing a Restaurant With Fake Assault Rifle Arrested Reviewed by on . A woman suspected of using a fake assault rifle to rob a Pasadena restaurant was arrested, police said Friday. The robbery was reported about 7:50 p.m. Thursday A woman suspected of using a fake assault rifle to rob a Pasadena restaurant was arrested, police said Friday. The robbery was reported about 7:50 p.m. Thursday Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Staff Report

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top