Woman Accused of Robbing a Restaurant With Fake Assault Rifle Arrested

A woman suspected of using a fake assault rifle to rob a Pasadena restaurant was arrested, police said Friday.

The robbery was reported about 7:50 p.m. Thursday at the Lucky Boy Drive- in at 531 E. Walnut St., said Pasadena police Lt. Tracey Ibarra.

Officers responded within a minute and were flagged down by customers who said the woman used a rifle to rob the restaurant before running north toward Oakland Avenue, Ibarra said.

During a search of the area, the woman emerged from some bushes near Oakland Avenue and Corson Street, about a block from the restaurant, and she took off running but was taken into custody shortly after.

Officers recovered the weapon, which was discovered to be a BB gun manufactured to look like an assault rifle, as well as the money, Ibarra said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for a pre-existing health condition and police were waiting for medical clearance before booking her on robbery charges, Ibarra said.

No one was injured in the robbery.