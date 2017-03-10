Police Seek Help in Investigation of Theft of $4.5 Million Worth of Makeup

Police Friday were seeking the public’s help in providing information that would lead them to the thieves who took about $4.5 million worth of makeup from an Anastasia Beverly Hills warehouse in Chatsworth.

The burglars made off with more than 100,000 of the high-end makeup brand’s Modern Renaissance eyeshadow palettes some time between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The suspects cut through the roof of the warehouse at 21329 Nordhoff St. to gain access to the Anastasia products.

Anyone with information about the theft was asked to contact Detective Marc Zavala at (818) 832-7510 or Detective Jeannette Santos at (818) 832-7511. Both work in the LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division Cargo Hijack Unit.