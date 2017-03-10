John Goodman to Receive Star on Walk of Fame

Actor John Goodman will receive the 2,604th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday, honoring his career in motion pictures, where he has appeared in such memorable films as “The Big Lebowski,” “Argo” and “The Artist.”

The ceremony coincides with Friday’s release of Goodman’s latest film, “Kong: Skull Island,” in which he portrays a government agent who hires a former British Special Air Services captain (Tom Hiddleston) to guide an expedition to map out an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean known as Skull Island.

Brie Larson, a castmate of Goodman’s from Kong: Skull Island,” and Jeff Bridges, who starred in The Big Lebowski,” will join Goodman in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Hollywood Wax Museum.

Born June 20, 1952 in the St. Louis suburb of Affton, Missouri, Goodman received a football scholarship to attend the then-Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University.)

Goodman discovered the university’s drama program, which also included Kathleen Turner and Tess Harper. He moved to New York City in 1975, doing voice- over, commercial and theater work. He appeared in a memorable commercial for Skin Bracer by Menen, slapping himself and uttering the famous tagline, “Thanks… I needed that.”

Goodman made his film debut in the 1983 action crime drama “Eddie Macon’s Run.”

Goodman’s movie career includes appearing in five Coen Brothers films — “Raising Arizona,” “Barton Fink,” “The Big Lebowski,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ and Inside Llewyn Davis.”

Goodman received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in “Barton Fink.” His other film honors include a Screen Actors Guild Award for best performance by a cast in a motion picture for “Argo.” Goodman also received nominations in the category for “The Artist” and “Trumbo.”

Goodman’s other films include “Patriots Day,” “10 Cloverfield Lane,” Flight,” “Trouble with the Curve,” “The Flintstones,” “The Babe,” “Born Yesterday,” “The Monuments Men” and “Blues Brothers 2000.”

Goodman also supplied voices for such animated films as “Monsters, Inc.” “Monsters University” and “Bee Movie.”

Goodman is best known for his portrayal of husband Dan Conner in the 1988-97 ABC comedy “Roseanne,” that brought him seven Emmy nominations. He has hosted “Saturday Night Live” 13 times, third on the all-time list behind Alec Baldwin (17) and Steve Martin (15).

Goodman is best known for his portrayal of husband Dan Conner in the 1988-97 ABC comedy “Roseanne,” that brought him seven Emmy nominations. He has hosted “Saturday Night Live” 13 times, third on the all-time list behind Alec Baldwin (17) and Steve Martin (15).